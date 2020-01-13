Ministry to Headline Industrial Strength Tour With KMFDM, Front Line Assembly

Three decades after Ministry launched a tour in support of their 1989 LP The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, the band is reuniting with that trek’s support group, KMFDM, for a run of summer dates. Front Line Assembly will also hit the road. All three bands released records on the same label, Wax Trax!, at various points in the Eighties.

The tour will kick off in Seattle on July 1st. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am local time, with a presale via Blabbermouth starting tomorrow.

“The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30,” Jourgensen said in a statement. “Who knew we’d still be around to see this day. But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

Over the last year, Ministry spent a lot of time looking back. They played a number of small gigs in support of the documentary, Industrial Accident — which told the Wax Trax! story — where they played “old-school sets” that included fan favorites like “Burning Inside” and “Thieves” from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste in setlists.

They also hit the road with Slayer for that group’s final tour, again playing sets of songs from the late Eighties and early Nineties. Jourgensen also gave his blessing to a coffee-table book Prescripture: The Visual History that focused on the band’s history. Asked if the book made him question his past at all, he told Rolling Stone, “I have no regrets really. It is what it is.”

The Industrial Strength Tour Dates:

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Sodo

July 2 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

July 3 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

July 5 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

July 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

July 12 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

July 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

July 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

July 16 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

July 17 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

July 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

July 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

July 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

July 22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

July 24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

July 25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

July 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

July 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

July 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

July 30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

July 31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

August 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom