Mimi Webb Lights Up With ‘House on Fire’ on ‘Fallon’

The performance marks the British pop singer’s late-night debut

Mimi Webb made her late-night debut on The Tonight Show, performing her upbeat single “House on Fire.” Appearing with a live band, the British singer gave a rousing rendition of the catchy song.

Webb released “House on Fire” in February along with a music video that channeled the singer’s inner Lisa Left Eye. The on-fire single followed the release of her EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak last year, which featured songs such as her breakthrough “Good Without,” anthem “Halfway,” and ballad “24/5.”

“Half of the EP’s about my first ever boyfriend, and then the second is probably about my ex-boyfriend,” she told BBC. “It’s crazy because I was in a relationship when I was writing this EP, and the EP kind of helped me realize that that relationship wasn’t right for me.”

Webb is currently on tour in North America, with upcoming stops in numerous cities, including Nashville, Chicago, and Toronto. She’ll also hit the road in the U.K. and Europe this summer and is on the bill for Lollapalooza Stockholm in July.

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, Late-Night TV, mimi webb, The Tonight Show

