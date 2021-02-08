Miley Cyrus and More Perform at Verizon Big Concert for Small Business

After Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Verizon hosted a special livestream show in support of America’s small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Alicia Keys and produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, with Tiffany Haddish as presenter, the Big Concert for Small Business kicked off with a set by Miley Cyrus, who performed both her cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and one of her earliest singles, the motivational “The Climb.” (At the end of her set, she almost high-fived her guitarist before exclaiming, “No touchie! Just kidding,” to the audience at home.) Cyrus was followed by sets from Luke Bryan, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Jazmine Sullivan, who appeared in a eye-popping green-and-white sleeved dress and sunglasses to perform songs off her new album, Heaux Tales.

Closing out the show were performances from Eric Church, who performed a solo set onstage with an electric guitar; Brittany Howard, bringing the house down with her band despite the lack of an in-person audience; a solo piano performance from Keys; and finally, Christina Aguilera, performing her hit single “Beautiful.”

In between performances, the show highlighted small business owners across the country, and promoted Verizon’s commitment to raising $10 million in support of local initiatives to help small business owners in traditionally underserved communities.