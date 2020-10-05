 Miley Cyrus Brings 'MTV Unplugged' to Her Los Angeles Backyard - Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus Brings ‘MTV Unplugged’ to Her Los Angeles Backyard

Pop star will perform “Gimme More” by Britney Spears along with covers of songs by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans and more

Miley Cyrus is bringing MTV Unplugged to her backyard on Friday, October 16th with MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions. The show will air in the U.S. at 7 p.m. on MTV exclusively. Cyrus previously appeared on Unplugged in 2014.

From her L.A. backyard, Cyrus will perform “Gimme More” by Britney Spears along with covers of songs by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans and more. She’ll also perform a selection of her hits and new single, “Midnight Sky.” The show harks back to Cyrus’ Backyard Sessions, which she launched in 2015 in support of her Happy Hippie Foundation. Notably, Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace performed Against Me! song “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” during one of the shows.

The pop star has been all about the covers lately, including Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Hall & Oates’ “Maneater,” and Billie Eilish’s latest single “My Future.” Cyrus dropped “Midnight Sky” in August and performed the song at the 2020 VMAs — with a callback to her infamous “Wrecking Ball” video.

 

