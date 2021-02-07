Watch Miley Cyrus Headline Super Bowl LV Tailgate, Bring Out Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus tore through “Prisoner” and welcomed guest Billy Idol while headlining the Super Bowl LV pregame on Sunday.

Standing at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, Cyrus – in cheerleader gear – kicked off the “TikTok Tailgate” with a take on Toni Basil’s “Oh Mickey” (as “Oh Miley”) before shifting to her “Prisoner” and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” Joan Jett first joined Cyrus for “Bad Reputation,” and Cyrus then brought out Idol for their Plastic Hearts collaboration “Night Crawling” as well as a duet of his “White Wedding.”

“Thank you so much! Welcome to the TikTok Tailgate everybody. This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn’t imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes,” Cyrus told the crowd of vaccinated frontline workers. “We are so appreciative of you and all your diligence. And for that, we’re going to rock hard!”

The pop star spent time preparing for the performance throughout the week, sharing workout videos on social media. One clip of her singing while running on the treadmill inspired Lizzo to do the same. “I saw Miley running and singing her song for stamina, so I’m gonna run and sing my song for stamina,” she said. “I’m doing this for all the big girls out there. They said we couldn’t do it!”

Cyrus is one of several artists performing on Sunday for the big game. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the National Anthem, while H.E.R. is slated to sing “America the Beautiful.” The Weeknd is set to headline the halftime show.

Cyrus released her latest album Plastic Hearts last fall, gracing the cover of Rolling Stone in an exclusive interview. She’s covered several songs while promoting the album, including Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Hole’s “Doll Parts,” the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” Hall & Oates’ “Maneater,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” and others.