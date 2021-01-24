 Miley Cyrus to Perform at 'TikTok Tailgate' Before Super Bowl LV - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus to Perform at ‘TikTok Tailgate’ Before Super Bowl LV

7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to attend singer’s pregame gig at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Miley Cyrus

Getty Images for dick clark prod

Miley Cyrus will headline the “TikTok Tailgate” prior to Super Bowl LV, set for Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium on February 7th.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that the championship game will allow 22,000 people into the stadium, including free admission for 7,500 already-vaccinated health care workers. Those health care workers will also be invited to Cyrus’ pregame performance, the singer announced Sunday on social media.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country,” Cyrus wrote. The performance will air on both CBS and TikTok at 2:30pm EST ahead of Super Bowl LV, the NFL added.

Cyrus is the latest artist to book tickets to Tampa for the Big Game: The NFL previously announced that country singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” together, while H.E.R. was recruited to perform “America the Beautiful.” The Weeknd will serve as headliner for the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

In This Article: Miley Cyrus, Super Bowl

