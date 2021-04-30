Watch the Kid Laroi, Miley Cyrus’ Video for New ‘Without You’ Remix

Miley Cyrus has linked up with the Kid Laroi for a remix of the 17-year-old rapper-singer’s breakthrough hit, “Without You.” The song appears on the Australian musician’s F*ck Love (Savage), the deluxe edition of his debut mixtape.

In the remix’s accompanying Cyrus-directed video, they each take turns on verses, with Cyrus leading before they unite on the chorus. “So there I go, oh, can’t make a wife out of a ho,” they sing on the hook. “Oh, I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry, but I’m scared to be alone.” Set at night, the singers chill out underneath a tree decorated with lights and disco balls, by a fire and a graffiti-adorned truck, as well as other trippier spots while they lament a life without the person whom they wished they could carve out a lasting relationship.

Laroi told Entertainment Tonight that he met Cyrus via producer Omer Fedi, whom Cyrus was also working with at the time, and she gave him some advice as he navigates his career. “She just told me stay focused… And don’t get so caught up in all the other extra shit,” he said. “Just stay focused on the music, and creating the best music possible.”

The Kid Laroi, who was named one of Rolling Stone‘s Biggest Breakthrough Artists of 2020, has a number of notable collaborations under his belt. F*ck Love features his mentor the late Juice WRLD, and the deluxe version includes tracks with Marshmello and Machine Gun Kelly. Laroi also appears on Justin Bieber’s Justice track “Unstable.”

On May 8th, Cyrus will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, starring alongside host Elon Musk. She released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, in November.