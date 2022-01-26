 Steven Tyler Taps Miley Cyrus to Perform at Grammys Viewing Party - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Grimes Is a Red-Eyed Warrior Elf in 'Shinigami Eyes' Video
Home Music Music News

Miley Cyrus to Rock Steven Tyler’s Grammys Viewing Party

Annual event will raise money for the Aerosmith frontman’s philanthropic initiative, Janie’s Fund

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
steven tyler miley cyrus grammys viewing party eventsteven tyler miley cyrus grammys viewing party event

Steven Tyler and Miley Cyrus.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Images; Doug Benc/AP Images

Miley Cyrus will perform at Steven Tyler’s 4th Grammy Awards viewing party and charity gala, set to take place April 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. 

The event will raise money for Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund, which works with Youth Villages to help young women who’ve suffered abuse and neglect. Specifically, Janie’s Fund helps “after care” programs for those who have aged out of other care programs at 18 years old.

“The support that this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition this year,” Tyler said in a statement. “Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission. Together, we will celebrate our fellow music artists’ accolades, and also honor the courageous young women our organization is helping with ‘after care’ — its going to be an incredible night”

Along with the watch party for the Grammys, the event will feature a red carpet, dinner, and live auction. Cyrus, meanwhile, will perform at the after-party.

Tyler and Aerosmith have kept fairly quiet over the past couple of years, although the band is set to return to the road for a European tour in June. They also have one U.S. date scheduled for 2022, a hometown show at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 8. Behind the scenes, though, the band has been busy, releasing a new archival collection, 1971: The Road Starts Hear, last November, and inking a massive catalog deal with Universal last August. 

In This Article: grammys, Miley Cyrus, Steven Tyler

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.