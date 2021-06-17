Miley Cyrus Sings With Orville Peck, Maren Morris in New Pride Month Special

Miley Cyrus marks Pride Month with a new Peacock special. The pop star returned to her hometown of Nashville earlier this month to record a concert at the Ryman Auditorium that was heavy on LGBTQ anthems and country-music guests.

Streaming June 25th, the hour-long concert includes appearances by Orville Peck, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, and Little Big Town, who join Cyrus in interpreting iconic songs of empowerment and unity, like Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” Pat Benatar’s “We Belong,” Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” Cyrus also performs her solo hits “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.” The arguable show-stopper, however, is her medley of Madonna hits “Music,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like a Prayer.”

A trailer for Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You premiered on Thursday that shows the singer belting the Pretender’s “I’ll Stand by You,” dancing with masked cowboy singer Orville Peck, and performing with members of her old Nashville cheerleading team.

Cyrus released her latest album Plastic Hearts in November and appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in December 2020. “I want to lay down a new stone for a path for the next generation of artists, philanthropists, the way that Debbie Harry has done for me,” she said. “I’d like to be known as someone that created something that didn’t quite exist, or that I delivered something that no one knew that they needed or wanted, but when they had it felt that they couldn’t live without it. That’s what I would want as an artist.”