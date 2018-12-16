‘SNL’: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ With Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus’ last album, the rootsy Younger Now was widely known as a departure from her 2013 pop record Bangerz. But the release of her new single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” alongside Mark Ronson signals that the singer is ready to return to full-on pop.

For the Matt Damon-hosted Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live, Cyrus returned to Studio 8H on December 15th for her fourth appearance as musical guest on the show, performing a dramatic rendition of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Ronson. While Ronson plucked the acoustic guitar, Cyrus crooned the single over a backdrop of a climactic car chase from the song’s music video while sporting a platinum suit.

Later in the show, Cyrus opted for a more festive look pairing a red cocktail dress with the poinsettia stage design for her cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Joining Cyrus on stage was Ronson and Lennon, who sang backup vocals while Cyrus serenaded the audience with the legendary chorus from John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1971 holiday classic.

Cyrus’ second performance on the episode was introduced by Pete Davidson, who earlier in the day wrote an alarming Instagram post about the status of his mental health. The Cyrus introduction marked Davidson’s only non-prerecorded appearance during the episode.

Following the latest episode, SNL will go on hiatus until January 2019.