Miley Cyrus Moves On From the Party in ‘Slide Away’ Video

Following her black-and-white performance at the VMAs, Miley Cyrus has released the music video for her song “Slide Away.” The track, reportedly about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, illustrates the end of their relationship through a house party that’s oddly reminiscent of the one from Cyrus’ controversial “We Can’t Stop” video from 2013. Cyrus floats in a pool amongst empty liquor bottles and folding chairs, and she looks on at the fast-paced rager indoors with disinterest.

Earlier this month, Cyrus explained her breakup with Hemsworth in a long tweetstorm, referencing her own past reputation as a party girl. “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time…It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s…I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

She went on to say, “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”