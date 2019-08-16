Hear Miley Cyrus Sing About Moving On in New Song ‘Slide Away’

Miley Cyrus has unveiled a new empowering ballad, “Slide Away.” The track, which addresses the need to walk away from things that aren’t working, coincides with the recent announcement of her separation from her longtime partner and husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus begins with a fairytale line that quickly indicates that not everything ends happily over swirling, orchestral touches. “Once upon a time it was paradise/Once upon a time I was paralyzed,” she sings on the opening verse. “I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights/But it’s time to let it go.” Later she adds, “I want my house in the hills/Don’t want the whiskey and pills/I don’t give up easily/But I don’t think I’m down.” The audio clip features a photo of empty medicine and liquor bottles floating amid a sea of pills.

Last month, Cyrus released the body-positive video for “Mother’s Daughter,” featuring cameos from Aaron Philip, Casil McArthur, Lacey Baker, Amazon Ashley and others. She released the EP, She Is Coming, at the end of May, which will later be a part of a full collection of songs titled She Is Miley Cyrus.

Along with her EP project, Cyrus collaborated with Mark Ronson this year on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” off his new album, Late Night Feelings. She also starred in a recent episode of Black Mirror as Ashley O, a pop star with the hit song “On a Roll,” which is a Top 40-ready version of of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole.” (Cyrus performed both tracks at her recent set at Glastonbury). Cyrus is also set to team with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for a new song that will appear in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.