×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Hear Ariana Grande's Romantic, Sultry New Song 'Imagine' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Miley Cyrus, Sean Ono Lennon, Mark Ronson’s ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’

Artists’ culled their new rendition at New York’s Electric Lady Studios

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Miley Cyrus has teamed with Sean Ono Lennon and Mark Ronson for a new version of "Happy Xmas (War is Over)."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Finbarr Webster/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus has teamed with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon for a new version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic holiday staple “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” The original song was released in 1971.

In the new rendition, Cyrus passionately sings the lyrics over a subtle backbeat as Lennon adds buoyant harmonies of “War is over/ If you want it” into the mix, before their singing intertwines at the chorus.

Cyrus, who has been collaborating with Ronson (they recently debuted the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” video for their song that will appear on Ronson’s forthcoming LP), told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show on Thursday that the cover came together while at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios, where she and Ronson had been working.

“So, we went to Electric Lady with Sean Ono Lennon and we got to cut ‘War is Over,'” Cyrus said. “And so we’re also doing it on SNL – we want to do a Christmas song, and I don’t think anything could speak louder than what’s going on right now than about ‘War is Over.'”

Fallon also asked Cyrus if Lennon sounded like his father during their recording. “I mean, he’s just such an incredible being to be in the room with because that magic just radiates and I have always loved John and Yoko, I’m such a big Yoko fan, and so it’s just been amazing to work with him and his voice is just so special,” she explained. “And I think more than just inheriting the voice, or you know the way he looks or whatever, that is it’s about the magic that you know he has and I think that’s what he’s really inherited more than anything, it’s just this radiant magic.”

 

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad