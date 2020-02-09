 Miley Cyrus Covers 'Roadhouse Blues' With the Doors' Robby Krieger - Rolling Stone
Watch Miley Cyrus Cover ‘Roadhouse Blues’ With the Doors’ Robby Krieger

Event celebrated 50th anniversary of 1970 album Morrison Hotel

Andrew Mason

Miley Cyrus covered the Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” alongside guitarist Robby Krieger Saturday at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s Morrison Hotel, which was released February 9th, 1970.

The singer, who appeared unannounced at the all-star gig, added another great cover to her resume by delivering a searing rendition of the Doors classic joined by Krieger, the Tangiers Blues Band and producer Andrew Watt.

Gary Clark Jr., the Struts, Nicole Atkins and Dennis Quaid also took the stage at the celebration at Hollywood’s Sunset Marquis Hotel hosted by John Varvatos and Timothy White.

The event also marked the 20-year anniversary of the Morrison Hotel Gallery; photographer Henry Diltz, whose unauthorized photo of the Doors inside the transient Morrison Hotel resulted in one of rock’s greatest album covers, was also on hand for the festivities. A new exhibit at the Sunset Marquis gallery features outtakes from that impromptu photo session with the band.

