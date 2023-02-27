Miley Cyrus Reveals ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Tracklist Featuring Sia, Brandi Carlile

Miley Cyrus‘ eighth album Endless Summer Vacation is just days away, and she’s sharing more details about what fans can expect on the project, out March 10. On Monday, Cyrus revealed the 12-song tracklist for her new album, featuring songs with Sia and Brandi Carlile.

Sia will be featured on Track Nine, “Muddy Feet,” while Carlile will join Cyrus for Track Four, “Thousand Miles.” Also featured on the tracklist is the original demo for her hit single “Flowers,” along with songs titled “Rose Colored Lenses,” “Island,” and “Wonder Woman.”

Sia and Brandi Carlile previously joined Cyrus for duets during her last two New Year’s Eve specials. To welcome 2022, Carlile and Cyrus sang a medley of Carlile’s “The Story” and Cyrus’ “The Climb,” when the Hannah Montana star called Carlile “one of my favorite artists of all time.” And two months ago, Sia and Cyrus performed “Stars Are Blind,” alongside Paris Hilton during their NYE show ushering in 2023.

Cyrus first teased “Flowers,” and the beginning of a new album era, while she hosted her New Year’s Eve special on NBC. In early January, she described the project as a “love letter to LA.” The album features production from Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson and was recorded in Los Angeles, the city that inspired it.

Endless Summer Vacation is Cyrus’ first album release since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which featured songs like “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa, “Night Crawling” with Billy Idol, and “Angels Like You.”

The tracklist announcement also comes shortly after Rolling Stone published its ranking of Cyrus’ 50 best songs, led by 2013’s “Wrecking Ball.” Trending Trump White House Pressured Disney to Censor ... Jimmy Kimmel Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Devise Bloodline Cursing Scheme at SAG Awards Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During ‘SNL’ Monologue Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of 'Soft Swinging'

Endless Summer Vacation tracklist

1. “Flowers”

2. “Jaded”

3. “Rose Colored Lenses”

4. “Thousand Miles” (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. “You”

6. “Handstand”

7. “River”

8. “Violet Chemistry”

9. “Muddy Feet” (feat. Sia)

10. “Wildcard”

11. “Island”

12. “Wonder Woman”

13. “Flowers” (Demo)



