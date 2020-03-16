Miley Cyrus: ‘This Is a Great Time to Practice Restraint’

Miley Cyrus has urged her fans not to hoard supplies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She included a video clip from her TV series Hannah Montana to illustrate her point.

Writing on Twitter over the weekend, Cyrus said, “Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing…. NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint.”

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing…. NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint… pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

She added, “It’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!”

The singer also previously posted a hand washing meme set to her lyrics from 2009’s “The Climb,” noting “Wash your damn hands.”

Cyrus is one of several musicians who has been speaking out during this time of crisis. Over the weekend Taylor Swift took to Instagram to ask fans to remain home.

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this,” Swift said. “It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

Ariana Grande also asked her fans to take the pandemic seriously. “These are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus,” she said, adding, “Like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait I promise.”