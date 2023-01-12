Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Need a Man on New Single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is starting 2023 with lots of self-love. On Thursday, the singer released her long-awaited single “Flowers,” the first taste of her album Endless Summer Vacation.

The wideshot video starts with Cyrus walking over a bridge while wearing a golden top and hood while wearing sunglasses as she sings about the end of a breakup, before she puts her hair up as she realizes she can live well on her own.

“I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Yeah, some things you don’t understand,” she sings on the track. “But I can take myself dancing, yeah/I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

A smiling Cyrus proceeds to walk into a backyard in a bikini before taking a dive in the pool and posing on the side of it in a black bikini. The video sees the singer doing workouts, yoga, and taking a hot shower.

The video ends with Cyrus in a black suit freely dancing along to the song as she reminds herself she can be happy on her own.

Cyrus started teasing the single by putting up billboards in major cities with some of the song’s lyrics, along with the words “New Year. New Miley.” She also shared teasers of the song where she’s seen walking in front of the mountains as she sings, “I can love me better/I can love me better, baby.”

Earlier this week, Cyrus posted a video of herself in the shower singing along to some of the track’s lyrics.

Cyrus announced the release date for "Flowers" while hosting her NBC live special Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside Dolly Parton. Her upcoming LP is set to serve as a "reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being."

Cyrus worked with producers such as Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike Will Made-It, and Tyler Johnson.

Aside from her Attention live album, “Flowers” is the first taste of solo music from Cyrus since releasing her 2020 LP Plastic Hearts, which featured songs like “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa, Midnight Sky, and Angels Like You. She also collaborated with Elton John on “Nothing Else Matters” and Kid Laroi on “Without You” in 2021.