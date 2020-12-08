Miley Cyrus Performs in VHS-Style ‘Prisoner’ Video on ‘Kimmel’

Miley Cyrus performed her Plastic Hearts track “Prisoner” (sans Dua Lipa) on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, singing in front of an intentionally scuzzy-looking VHS backdrop.

Dressed in head-to-toe studded leather, Cyrus gave an impassioned performance of the song as the greenscreen behind her played various clips, including old wedding videos, vintage dancers, psychedelic imagery, and more. Cyrus appeared in the background from time to time, acting as her own go-go dancer. Although different from her studio album’s duet version, this solo rendition of “Prisoner” proved to be yet another showcase of Cyrus’ Joan Jett-esque vocals.

Cyrus released Plastic Hearts last week and appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone with an exclusive interview.

“I could say I fucking planned it and I’m a strategic fucking genius, but I wish I was this strategic,” she said of Plastic Hearts‘ Seventies throwback sound. “I don’t ever know what kind of record I’m trying to make when I start making it. And then because of how my lifestyle [is] and where I am in my life, it always fits and works because it’s just honest. I fucking grew up listening to country music; we’re storytellers. Every record is storytelling.”

She also recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and performed a cover of Hole’s “Doll Parts,” the latest in a series of classic rock covers that also included Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” the Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” Hall and Oates’ “Maneater,” and the Beatles’ “Help.” Cyrus included her renditions of “Heart of Glass” and “Zombie” as bonus tracks on Plastic Hearts.