 Miley Cyrus Drops 'Plastic Hearts' Tracklist With Dua Lipa, Joan Jett
Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Plastic Hearts’ Tracklist With Dua Lipa, Joan Jett, Billy Idol

Pop star’s seventh studio album is out November 27th

miley cyrus track listing

Vijat Mohindra*

Miley Cyrus has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, out November 27th via RCA.

Cyrus posted the 12-song list to Instagram, with a glam rock-inspired graphic that listed the songs in what looks like pink Sharpie. Every instance of her initials, “M” and “C,” are drawn in silver.

Along with posting the song names, Cyrus revealed the album’s featured collaborators, including Dua Lipa (on the song “Prisoner”), Billy Idol (on “Night Crawling”), and Joan Jett (on “Bad Karma”). Absent from the tracklist are Cyrus’ popular covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” which were originally reported to be part of the new album.

So far Cyrus has released one single from Plastic Hearts, “Midnight Sky.” She also released “Edge of Midnight,” a fan-made remix of the track that mashed it up with Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” Plastic Hearts will arrive in place of two EPs that Cyrus planned to release this year and later canceled after undergoing vocal cord surgery; last year, she teased those projects with the single “Slide Away.

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts Tracklist
1. “WTF Do I Know”
2. “Plastic Hearts”
3. “Angels Like You”
4. “Prisoner” feat. Dua Lipa
5. “Gimme What I Want”
6. “Night Crawling” feat. Billy Idol
7. “Midnight Sky”
8. “High”
9. “Hate Me”
10. “Bad Karma” feat. Joan Jett
11. “Never Be Me”
12. “Golden G String”

In This Article: Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett, Miley Cyrus

