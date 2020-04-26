See Miley Cyrus Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ on ‘SNL at Home’

Miley Cyrus performed an acoustic cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here” as musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live at Home.

Sitting next to a fire pit that lent the performance a red glow, Cyrus and her socially distanced guitarist Andrew Watt (who previously revealed he tested positive to COVID-19) delivered a faithful rendition of the 1975 single, with Cyrus harmonizing along with the riff at the song’s end.

This isn’t Cyrus’ first time tackling a Pink Floyd classic live: In September 2019, at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival, the singer added the band’s “Comfortably Numb” (and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog”) to her set list.

The “Wish You Were Here” performance marks the second time SNL at Home has recruited an artist to play an acoustic cover of a topical classic rock song: Last episode, it was Coldplay’s Chris Martin covering Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm.”