Watch Miley Cyrus Cover ‘It Should Have Been Me’ on ‘Fallon’

The singer and Pete Davidson also discussed their New Year’s Eve special

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show to promote their upcoming televised New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The singer also took the opportunity to cover Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” with the Roots.

Cyrus and Davidson sat down with Fallon to chat about their New Year’s Eve show and what fans can expect. Of her motivation to present the show, Cyrus said she wanted an opportunity to reflect back on some of the good moments from 2021.

“Even though this year, this year and a half, has been hard, you find the things that were positive in the year before,” Cyrus explained. “You’re still going to look forward to what hasn’t happened yet, but I think it’s about honoring both sides of that. So I wanted to bring that approach.”

The pair added they will shoot the special from Miami and that it might include nudity and humor.


During their appearance on The Tonight Show, Cyrus and Davidson participated in a game, “True Confessions,” with host Jimmy Fallon.

Produced by SNL ​​executive producer Lorne Michaels, Cyrus and Davidson’s New Year’s special will air live on NBC starting Friday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. EST before wrapping half an hour into the new year. It will also be streaming live on Peacock.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature special guest appearances and stacked performances with announcements still to come. Joe DeMaio is on board as director.

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson, The Tonight Show

