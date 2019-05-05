Watch Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Walking In Memphis’ Duet With Marc Cohn

Miley Cyrus surprised fans at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday with a 20-minute set where the Tennessee native brought out singer-songwriter Marc Cohn for a duet of his 1991 hit “Walking in Memphis.”

“Well, I came to Memphis, Tennessee in 1990…or even before that looking for inspiration, and I found it,” Cohn told the crowd of the song. He revealed that this was the first time he’d be singing “Walking in Memphis” as a duet.

“This song is really about the transformational power of music. I know that’s why you’re here, and that’s what brought me here,” he added.

For her mini-concert, Cyrus also played her Mark Ronson collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” as well as her Bangerz hit “We Can’t Stop” and 2009 single “Party In The U.S.A.” During “Party In The U.S.A.” she was also heard shouting “Free Britney” to the crowd.

Cyrus’ appearance was in partnership with Facebook to launch the social networking platform’s “More Together” marketing campaign. “It’s [Beale St Music Festival] such an iconic festival that I think is just a patchwork of different styles and genres, so it couldn’t be a more perfect place for Facebook to launch this More Together campaign; it’s perfect timing,” Cyrus said in a statement.

Cohn added in a statement, “Memphis is a hallowed city known for its spirit and character, a city that brings together people from all backgrounds, cultures, and generations, finding common ground and coming together to have meaningful experiences. The music that came out of Memphis moved and inspired me, as well as countless others. “Walking in Memphis” is an homage to the healing power of music, and to the rich and soulful heritage of a great American city.”