Don’t Expect Miley Cyrus to Tour Any Time Soon: ‘There’s No Connection’
Bad news for fans hoping that Miley Cyrus would take her latest album Endless Summer Vacation on the road: The singer revealed in a new interview that she has no plans to embark on another arena tour.
Cyrus hasn’t embarked on a full-scale tour since 2014, a trek in support of Bangerz, which came out a decade — and four studio albums — ago. While she’s played smaller (less than 10 gigs) runs, in her backyard, and performed at dozens at festivals since then — including Glastonbury, Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza — Cyrus told Vogue UK that fans shouldn’t expect a world tour for her latest LP any time soon.
“It’s been a minute,” Cyrus said about touring. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”
Cyrus added, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”
Although Cyrus opened 2023 with a televised New Year’s Eve show, she currently has no live dates on her calendar for the remainder of the year.
Trending
Cyrus also quipped about her touring plans, “Am I going on tour? Yeah, the Aman hotel tour. Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage.”
Cyrus is having a banner year following the success of her single “Flowers” from Endless Summer Vacation. She also released the video for her single “Jaded” earlier this week
More News
-
-
-
-
-
Paul Cauthen Cancels Shows Following Arrest on Drug Charges
- Caught Me at a Good Time
- By