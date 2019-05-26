Miley Cyrus Debuts Three Songs, Teases New Release at Big Weekend Fest

Miley Cyrus debuted a trio of new songs during a performance Saturday at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K., tracks reportedly titled “Cattitude,” “Dream” and “Mother’s Daughter.”

On “Cattitude,” Cyrus returns to the rapping of her Bangerz era with lyrics like, “Turn up your gratitude / Turn down your attitude / I love my—I mean I got cattitude!”

I DIDNT EVEN KNOW IT WAS POSSIBLE FOR ((((MILEY))))) TO SNAP BUT THSE DID AND I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT IT #cattitude pic.twitter.com/S4i5Ow5Iv8 — rach (@cevansdodger) May 25, 2019

With “Dream,” Cyrus reveals a moody rock ballad with featuring lyrics like “Drugs rule everything around me,” a nod to the classic Wu-Tang Clan track.

🚨 | Video of Miley singing another NEW song “Dream” today at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend! pic.twitter.com/7KmjP5z5gA — Miley Cyrus Charts (@mileyccharts) May 25, 2019

She also shared the dark pop anthem “Mother’s Daughter” where she sings “Hallelujah, I’m a witch / I’m a witch, hallelujah / Swish Swish, I’m a three point shooter. Hallelujah, I’m a freak / I’m a freak, hallelujah / Every day of the week I’ma do ya.” A studio version of “Mother’s Daughter” could be arriving shortly as Cyrus has teased on social media that “She Is Coming” on May 30th.

SHE IS COMING! SHE IS MOTHER’S DAUGHTER! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fNqL8xnZcW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 25, 2019

Later in the show, Charli XCX joined Cyrus onstage for a performance of the 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop.”

While at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Cyrus also addressed her role as purple-haired pop star Ashley O. in the fifth season of Black Mirror saying while the role harbors allusions to her own life it isn’t “her story.”

“This is the story of females in the music industry. I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously. People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you,” she said.