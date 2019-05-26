×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Anderson Cooper Dismantles Facebook Exec’s Defense of Not Removing Fake Pelosi Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Three Songs, Teases New Release at Big Weekend Fest

Singer also played 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop” with Charli XCX

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miley Cyrus Radio 1 Big Weekend, Middlesbrough, UK - 25 May 2019

Miley Cyrus debuted three new songs including "Cattitude," "Dream" and "Mother's Daughter" at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus debuted a trio of new songs during a performance Saturday at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K., tracks reportedly titled “Cattitude,” “Dream” and “Mother’s Daughter.”

On “Cattitude,” Cyrus returns to the rapping of her Bangerz era with lyrics like, “Turn up your gratitude / Turn down your attitude / I love my—I mean I got cattitude!”

With “Dream,” Cyrus reveals a moody rock ballad with featuring lyrics like “Drugs rule everything around me,” a nod to the classic Wu-Tang Clan track.

She also shared the dark pop anthem “Mother’s Daughter” where she sings “Hallelujah, I’m a witch / I’m a witch, hallelujah / Swish Swish, I’m a three point shooter. Hallelujah, I’m a freak / I’m a freak, hallelujah / Every day of the week I’ma do ya.” A studio version of “Mother’s Daughter” could be arriving shortly as Cyrus has teased on social media that “She Is Coming” on May 30th.

Related

'Black Mirror': Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott Join Tech Dystopia in New Trailers
Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Walking In Memphis' Duet With Marc Cohn

Later in the show, Charli XCX joined Cyrus onstage for a performance of the 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop.”

 

While at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Cyrus also addressed her role as purple-haired pop star Ashley O. in the fifth season of Black Mirror saying while the role harbors allusions to her own life it isn’t “her story.”

“This is the story of females in the music industry. I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously. People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you,” she said.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad