Watch Miley Cyrus Celebrate Bodies of All Kinds in New ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Video

Miley Cyrus shared a bold new ode to the body in the video for “Mother’s Daughter,” a song off her latest EP, She Is Coming.

Cyrus conceptualized the clip with director, Alexandre Moors, and the video splices footage of the pop star performing “Mother’s Daughter” with cheeky images that celebrate the female and gender-non-conforming body in all its forms. The clip features an array of guests including models Aaron Philip and Casil McArthur, skateboarder Lacey Baker, dancer Amazon Ashley, actress Angelina Duplisea, 11-year-old activist Mari Copeny and Cyrus’ own mother, Tish Cyrus.

Cyrus released She Is Coming at the end of May, marking her first release since her 2017 pop-rock album, Younger Now. The EP is the first of three six-track projects that will ultimately comprise one collection, She Is Miley Cyrus.

Along with her EP project, Cyrus recently collaborated with Mark Ronson on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” off his new album, Late Night Feelings. She also starred in a recent episode of Black Mirror, playing a pop star named Ashley O, who scores a hit with a version of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” renamed “On a Roll” (Cyrus performed both tracks at her recent set at Glastonbury). Cyrus is also set to team with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for a new song that will appear in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.