Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever New Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Recorded primarily at her Super Bowl Weekend gig in Los Angeles, Cyrus’ first live LP features unreleased songs “Attention,” “You” and plenty of covers

Hours after performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, Miley Cyrus announced her first-ever live album Attention: Miley Live, due out this Friday, April 1.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so [excited] to give it to them,” Cyrus wrote of the surprise live LP, which features a track list “curated BY the fans FOR the fans.”

“I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs ‘YOU’ & ‘ATTENTION!’ I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE!”

As Cyrus noted, Attention boasts the track “You,” which Cyrus debuted during her televised New Year’s Eve concert and has performed live in the month since, as well as “Attention,” which she teased during her Super Bowl Music Festival gig in February; the majority of Attention: Miley Live was recorded at that Feb. 12 gig at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

The track list also includes Cyrus hits like “Party in the USA,” “Plastic Hearts,” and “We Can’t Stop” as well as covers of songs like Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Bang Bang” and more.

“This isn’t just MY live album this is OUR album,” Cyrus added. “I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put together a show trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much! Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever.”

Attention: Miley Live Track List

  1. ATTENTION
  2. We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?
  3. Plastic Hearts
  4. Heart of Glass
  5. 4×4
  6. (SMS) Bangerz
  7. Dooo It!
  8. 23
  9. Never Be Me
  10. Maybe
  11. 7 Things
  12. Bang Bang X See You Again
  13. Jolene
  14. High
  15. You
  16. Like a Prayer
  17. Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)
  18. The Climb
  19. Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U
  20. Party In The USA

