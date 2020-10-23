Miley Cyrus Announces Seventh Album ‘Plastic Hearts’

Miley Cyrus has officially announced her seventh album Plastic Hearts. The 27-year-old kicked off the cycle with the Stevie Nicks-sampling single “Midnight Sky” this summer.

Plastic Hearts will be released on November 27th, shortly after the singer turns 28. The pink-and-black album cover was shot by legendary rock and roll photographer Mick Rock and will include 12 original songs, alongside her recent live covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and the Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

In a message Cyrus posted on social media, she reveals that she began the album two years ago when she thought she had the sound and her life figured out. “No one checks an ego like life itself,” she writes. In 2018, however, Cyrus and her then-husband Liam Hemsworth’s home was burned down in the Wolsey wildfires that raged across California. Her journals and computer contained the music meant for a series of EPs she had planned on releasing throughout 2019, but some of it was salvaged by her collaborators who had their own copies. She released the EP She Is Coming, but she ended up canceling the rest of the series because the songs had a “huge chapter missing.”

“If it were a chapter in my book, I guess I would call it — ‘The Beginning,'” she writes, “which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End.’ But it was far from that.”

Plastic Hearts follows 2017’s country-tinged Younger Now. Before officially canceling the two other EPs she planned to release last year, Cyrus debuted the grunge-y one-off song “Slide Away.” Following the single’s release, she underwent vocal cord surgery.

“Midnight Sky” cracked the Top 10 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. Following its release, Cyrus has been steadily serving up remote performances. Besides her latest single, she has also been performing a host of classic rock and pop covers, including a rowdy take on Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” that she has since released as its own single. For her second stint on MTV’s Unplugged franchise, she tackled songs by Nico, Pearl Jam and Britney Spears and belted the Cranberries and the Cure for Save Our Stages Festival.