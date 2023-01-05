fbpixel
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ Coming This Spring

Singer describes new LP - featuring producers like Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin and Mike WiLL Made-It - as a love letter to Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

After teasing a “New Year, New Miley” during her New Year’s Eve special — and announcing her upcoming single “Flowers”Miley Cyrus has revealed her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, arriving this spring.

The singer also shared a teaser for the LP, which she described in a press release as “a love letter to LA.”

Despite what the calendar might say, Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation begins on March 10. The album features productions from Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson and was recorded in Los Angeles, the city that inspired it.

As Cyrus hinted during her New Year’s Eve Party, her first single, “Flowers,” arrives on Jan. 13. The special also featured Cyrus performing alongside co-host Dolly Parton, Fletcher, Sia, and Paris Hilton, and covering David Bowie with David Byrne.

Cyrus’ last studio LP, Plastic Hearts, came out in 2020. The new album is available to preorder in exclusive variants at Cyrus’ official webstore. Check out the cover art for Endless Summer Vacation, photographed by Brianna Capozzi, below.:

