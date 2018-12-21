×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next This Week in Music: Special Christmas Music Edition Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson Give ‘Santa Baby’ Feminist Update

The singer confirms in the new version: “I can buy my own damn stuff”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Miley Cyrus gave holiday classic “Santa Baby” a much-needed update for 2018 on The Tonight Show with the help of Mark Ronson and Jimmy Fallon.

“I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics,” Cyrus told Fallon ahead of the performance. “Are you cool with that?” When Fallon argues that the lyrics are “classic,” Cyrus explains all the issues. “Am I saying I’m going to hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?” she asks. Eventually Fallon concedes that she can do whatever she wants, which leads to a new, improved and very feminist version of the holiday tune.

In Cyrus’ version, she doesn’t want fancy jewelry, cash, cars or even presents (“I can buy my own damn stuff,” she croons). Instead, the singer asks Santa for a girl’s best friend: equal pay. She also asks to stop being interrupted and for men to stop texting her, um, filthy pictures. Mostly, though, she wants that “ignorant jerk” at work to stop grabbing her ass.

Cyrus has been making the TV rounds with Ronson in support of the duo’s single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which is from Ronson’s upcoming new album, due out next year. The pair recently joined Sean Ono Lennon in Electric Lady Studios for a cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad