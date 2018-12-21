Watch Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson Give ‘Santa Baby’ Feminist Update

Miley Cyrus gave holiday classic “Santa Baby” a much-needed update for 2018 on The Tonight Show with the help of Mark Ronson and Jimmy Fallon.

“I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics,” Cyrus told Fallon ahead of the performance. “Are you cool with that?” When Fallon argues that the lyrics are “classic,” Cyrus explains all the issues. “Am I saying I’m going to hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?” she asks. Eventually Fallon concedes that she can do whatever she wants, which leads to a new, improved and very feminist version of the holiday tune.

In Cyrus’ version, she doesn’t want fancy jewelry, cash, cars or even presents (“I can buy my own damn stuff,” she croons). Instead, the singer asks Santa for a girl’s best friend: equal pay. She also asks to stop being interrupted and for men to stop texting her, um, filthy pictures. Mostly, though, she wants that “ignorant jerk” at work to stop grabbing her ass.

Cyrus has been making the TV rounds with Ronson in support of the duo’s single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which is from Ronson’s upcoming new album, due out next year. The pair recently joined Sean Ono Lennon in Electric Lady Studios for a cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”