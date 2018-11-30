See Miley Cyrus’ Wild Police Chase in New ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ Video

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson have debuted their first collaboration together, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” with a high-speed police chase-themed video. Cowritten by the pair alongside Ilsey Juber, Thomas Brenneck, The Picard Brothers and Conor Rayne Syzmanski, the Ronson and Picard Brothers-produced track will appear on Ronson’s forthcoming studio album, which is due next year. The pair are slated perform the new single on the December 15th episode of Saturday Night Live.

Cyrus began hinting at a new musical era when she wiped her Instagram account recently. The new song leans more on the singer’s country roots per her more recent turns and seemingly serves as socio-political commentary on current events. In the WAFLA-directed clip filmed in Kiev, Ukraine, Cyrus is seen speeding down a freeway as multiple police cars and a helicopter are in hot pursuit. Fans line the streets, touting signs supporting the artist. The ensuing chase appears to serve as a distraction from other important issues as the singer drives through a strip club, a gun range where children are using fellow children imagery as target practice, a home where a loving female couple are in a jacuzzi and by a group of football players taking a knee.

“This world can hurt you/ It cuts you deep and leaves a scar,” Cyrus emotively sings directly into the camera. “Things fall apart/ Nothing breaks like a heart/ Nothing breaks like a heart.” The affecting visual culminates in a symbolic, sacrificial ending.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is Cyrus’ first single since the release of her sixth album Younger Now last year. The LP saw Cyrus returning to her country-pop roots following explorations in trap (Bangerz) and psychedelic electro-pop (Dead Petz). Last October, she revealed to MTV that she would not be touring in support of the album, instead focusing on her duties as a coach for NBC’s The Voice.

Since the release of his 2015 album Uptown Special, Mark Ronson has kept busy as a go-to pop collaborator. He worked with Lady Gaga on Joanne and A Star Is Born breakout hit “Shallow” as well as Queens of the Stone Age’s Villains. More recently, he teamed with Diplo to form the superduo Silk City. The most recent of their releases is the Dua Lipa-assisted “Electricity.”