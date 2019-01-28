×
Miley Cyrus Wore Ellen DeGeneres ‘Coming Out’ Earrings for ‘Ellen’ Performance

Cyrus and Mark Ronson played “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” to celebrate host’s 61st birthday

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus wished Ellen DeGeneres a late birthday with a live version of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Monday’s Ellen. The host turned 61 on January 26th.

Cyrus — decked out in custom earrings featuring the cover of DeGeneres’ famous Time magazine “coming out” cover from 1997 — belted the electro-folk anthem in her signature rasp against a backdrop of pink and blue lights. Ronson stood stoically at her side, fingerpicking the song’s central acoustic guitar riff.

The host joined the duo after the performance, praising Cyrus’ “insane” voice and hyping the “genius” Ronson’s numerous award wins and nominations. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” which Ronson co-wrote for their film A Star Is Born, already won Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes and is up for an Oscar and four Grammys. “Electricity,” his Silk City collaboration with Diplo and Dua Lipa, is nominated for the Grammys’ Best Dance Recording.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” will appear on Ronson’s upcoming fifth LP, due out later in 2019.

