Watch Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson’s Raw ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ Performance

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson recorded a live version of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” at Electric Lady Studios for Vevo. The pair released the disco-country single in December.

Joined by a live string section, Ronson and Cyrus stripped down the pop song to tease out more of the country tones to it. Ronson’s fingerpicking on his acoustic guitar offsets the warm, gritty tone of Cyrus as she belts out the booming, sad song.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is Cyrus and Ronson’s first collaboration together. They also released a cover of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” ahead of their joint appearance as Saturday Night Live‘s pre-holidays episode. While Cyrus has been preparing her seventh album and follow-up to 2017’s Younger Now, Ronson has been releasing collaborations with Diplo under the name Silk City and also won a Golden Globe for the A Star Is Born track “Shallow” alongside Lady Gaga.