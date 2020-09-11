Miley Cyrus Covers Hall and Oates’ ‘Maneater’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus returned to the Tonight Show stage on Thursday to perform her new single “Midnight Sky.”

But as a special treat for Jimmy Fallon and his crew, the pop star also performed a cover of Hall & Oates’ “Maneater,” which she rocked out to in a red sparkling dress. Fallon seemed absolutely delighted that Cyrus was putting her own spin on the Eighties soft-rock classic, and it’s no wonder: In Cyrus’ hands, it ends up sounding like the best Joan Jett singles.

For her “Midnight Sky” performance, Cyrus switched over to a black dress, similar to the one seen in the track’s official music video and cover art, but with a leopard-print pattern and a dramatic side cutout. May the rock opera vibes during this album era never cease.

Cyrus also chatted with Fallon in an interview segment, where she discussed her letter exchange with Stevie Nicks to ask permission for a sample, her relationship with her godmother Dolly Parton, and how the “Maneater” cover was dedicated to her “future ex-husband.”





Cyrus recently performed a different cover — Billie Eilish’s “My Future” — on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. She also showcased “Midnight Sky” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards by paying homage to her infamous “Wrecking Ball” music video.