Miley Cyrus to Headline Australian Bushfire Relief Concert

Lil Nas X, the Veronicas, Seb Fontaine to also perform in Melbourne on March 13th

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Singer Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and Seb Fontaine will perform at the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert in Melbourne, Australia.

FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus has been tapped as the headliner for World Tour Bushfire Relief, an upcoming Australian bushfire relief concert to be held Friday, March 13th at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne. Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine round out the bill of performers for the charity show.

All proceeds from the show will go directly to Australian charities working to restore communities and wildlife affected by the devastating bushfire season that began this past June. Hundreds of bushfires are still burning in the southeastern part of the continent, and the cost of damage is expected to surpass $4.4 billion.

World Tour Bushfire Relief was organized by Jada Pickett Smith and Will Smith’s organization Westbrook Inc., in partnership with Apollo World Touring, TEG Dainty and AgBioEn, a carbon-negative fuel company based in Melbourne.

“As an Australian company, AgBioEn are devastated by the impacts of the recent bushfires, and we are proud to have been able to work with World Tour, TEG Dainty and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to rapidly pull together this exciting event with Miley,” AgBioEn chairman Charles Hunting said in a statement. “Funds raised will be deployed to restore communities and wildlife habitats and transform the way we manage our forests.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 25th at 2:00 p.m. AEDT (Monday, February 24th at 10:00 p.m. EST) at ticketek.com.au.

