Lil Nas X Offers Miley Cyrus Seasonal Style Advice in Teaser for Amazon Music’s ‘Holiday Plays’

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will appear in the first episode of Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays series, set to air December 1st at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Variety reports.

Cyrus will perform a mix of songs from her latest album, Plastic Hearts, plus a handful of covers, including a new version of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” The singer’s stage show will boast a set filled with photographs, other memorabilia from the past decade, and even a replica of her childhood bedroom.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will perform his new song, “Holiday” on a wild set inspired by the track’s video, which is set in Christmas in the year 2220. Lil Nas X is also serving as the host of Holiday Plays and will appear in each episode as a different holiday alter-ego and conduct an interview with each participating artist.

To tease the premiere, Amazon Music released a short trailer in which Lil Nas X tries to help Cyrus embrace a more seasonal style, although none of his suggestions (tinsel, Christmas tree headpiece, Nutcracker chic) fit her aesthetic. The closest Lil Nas X gets is suggesting Cyrus ride on a giant disco ball ornament, to which the pop star replies, “Lil Nas, I’ve been there, done that.”

The other two episodes of Holiday Plays will feature Kiana Ledé, whose episode will air on December 8th, and the Foo Fighters, who will perform a career-spanning set on December 15th.