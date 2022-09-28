Watch Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, performing a rendition of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit “Photograph.”

Beforehand, Def Leppard was joined by the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and Foos guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett for “Rock of Ages.” Smear told the crowd, “I came here in 1983 to hear this band play this song.”

Foo Fighters honored Hawkins, their late drummer, with a tribute concert in Los Angeles at Kia Forum last night. The lineup included a bevy of Hawkins’ musician friends, some of whom performed at their tribute to him in London earlier in the month.

Before the festivities got underway, the band addressed the audience. “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud,” Grohl said, adding, “What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place. But just as the show in London, we’ve all gathered here to celebrate this person that has touched our lives, whether from afar or for all of his friends and family and loved ones and musician buddies and heroes that are here tonight.”

The evening kicked off with a performance from Joan Jett, performed several of her classics, including “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation,” backed by the surviving Foo Fighters and Travis Barker on drums.