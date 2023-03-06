fbpixel
Miley Cyrus Bringing Day and Night Energy to ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

The pop star explained that her new album is split into two parts, "a.m." and "p.m."
Miley Cyrus revealed some new thematic and sequencing details about her next album, Endless Summer Vacation, in a teaser clip from the interview she recorded for her upcoming Disney+ special.

In the video, Cyrus explains that she divided the album into two parts — or acts — “a.m.” and “p.m.” Part one, “a.m.,” captures the “buzz” and “energy” of the morning, with Cyrus adding: “There’s a potential of new possibility — it’s a new day.”

Things, of course, get a little spicier on the “p.m.” side, with Cyrus explaining: “In the nighttime, it feels that there’s a slinky, seediness, and kind of a grime, but a glamor at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover — or, it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. In L.A. there’s a certain energy to the night that you can kind of feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

Cyrus will release Endless Summer Vacation this Friday, March 10. The album marks Cyrus’ eighth studio album and first since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, though she did drop a live album, Attention: Miley Live, last year. Cyrus has shared just one song from the album so far, lead single “Flowers,” which opens the album (so it’s obviously part of the “a.m.” section). The LP will feature contributions from Brandi Carlile and Sia.

To celebrate the album’s release, Cyrus will revive her long-running (albeit sporadic) “Backyard Sessions” series for a Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), also premiering March 10. Along with an interview, Cyrus will perform eight songs from Endless Summer Vacation (including “Flowers”), collaborate with Rufus Wainwright, and share a rendition of her 2009 classic, “The Climb.”

