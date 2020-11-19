 Miley Cyrus Taps Dua Lipa for New Song 'Prisoner' - Rolling Stone
Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Dua Lipa for New Song ‘Prisoner’

Track will appear on Cyrus’ upcoming seventh album, Plastic Hearts

Jon Blistein

Miley Cyrus has released her eagerly anticipated collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Prisoner.”

“Prisoner” perfectly splits the difference between Dua Lipa’s neo-disco pop and the late-Seventies/early-Eighties rock vibe that’s defined Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts era. The track arrives with a video, directed by Cyrus and Alana O’Herlihy, that boasts an equally retro feel, is packed with tour bus debauchery and ends with a cathartic live performance.

“Prisoner” is set to appear on Cyrus’ upcoming album, Plastic Hearts, out November 27th. The collaboration is one of several on the new LP, although Cyrus first teased this one way back in August when she posted a photo on Instagram of her, Dua Lipa, and producer Andrew Watt (best known for his work with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne) in the studio. Plastic Hearts will also feature appearances from Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

“Prisoner” marks the second offering from Plastic Hearts, following lead single “Midnight Sky.” Cyrus also released “Edge of Midnight,” a fan-made remix of the song that mashed it up with Stevie Nicks’ classic, “Edge of Seventeen.”

Plastic Hearts follows Cyrus’ 2017 album, Younger Now, as well as her 2019 EP, She Is Coming.

