Miley Cyrus Strips Down in Dreamy ‘Jaded’ Video

Miley Cyrus is just chillin’. On Tuesday, the singer released the music video for her track “Jaded,” where she sings to an ex-partner who’s no longer around while she enjoys a pool and poses from an unmade bed.

“I’m sorry that you’re jaded/I could’ve taken you places/You’re lonely now and I hate it/I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” she sings, reflecting on a relationship whose issues may have been ignored. But is Miley really sorry? The Jack Boxenman-directed video sees the singer showing no indication that she cares about her ex-man’s feelings as she sings the track’s breakup lyrics.

A carefree Cyrus sings the track’s lyrics from atop an unmade bed, from the side of a pool, and in front of some palm trees. And she’s making one thing clear: she’s better off now. “And it’s a fucking shame that it ended like that/You broke your own heart, but you’d never say that,” she sings coyly in one part.

“Jaded” is the third single off of her March-released Endless Summer Vacation album, following the release of “Flowers” and “River.”

“‘Jaded’ is a swirling breakup cut that’s part ‘Wrecking Ball,’ part ‘Déjà Vu,’ with Cyrus’ rasp slicing through the haze of guitars on the regret-wracked chorus,” a review of her latest album reads.

Cyrus performed the track during her Backyard Sessions of the song following the release of her album. “Endless Summer Vacation represents, to me, my fearlessness when it comes to experimenting, not just with my sound but also with my identity and the way that I want to be seen,” she said during the performance.