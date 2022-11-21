Pete Davidson Is Out, Dolly Parton Is in as Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve Party Co-Host

There’s a new co-host in town, and her name is Dolly Parton. The country icon will join Miley Cyrus live from Miami on December 31 for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted last year with Pete Davidson. The special will air on NBC from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and getting your best,” Cyrus shared in a video sitting alongside Parton, who added: “Well we do that everyday, don’t we Miley?” In response, the singer quipped: “You taught me well.”

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton insists.

NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST @DollyParton ! 🍾 Tune in to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @NBC and @peacock to watch us rock out the show. pic.twitter.com/ZhSKgYcRof — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 21, 2022

Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels returns as executive producer for the gig previously helmed by Carson Daly before Cyrus swiped it from him, providing a notable boost in the younger demographic. It will be directed by Joe DeMaio and produced by Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment. Last year, Cyrus and Davidson hosted in between appearances and performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie. This year’s performance lineup and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success, and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will mark Cyrus’ latest collaborative project with her godmother, Parton. The pair performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards together to cover Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” alongside Maren Morris. Earlier this year, Cyrus covered Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” during her Saturday Night Live cold open. A few years before that, the pair took the stage on The Voice to perform a knockout duet of “Jolene.”