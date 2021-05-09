See Miley Cyrus Cover Dolly Parton for ‘SNL’ Mother’s Day Cold Open

Miley Cyrus covered her godmother Dolly Parton’s song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” for Saturday Night Live’s cold open the night before Mother’s Day.

Eschewing the usual topical opening sketch, SNL instead to have its cast members give thanks to their moms on the musical cold open.

“Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and this is for all the moms out there,” Cyrus said before the performance, which concluded with the singer paying tribute both to her mom Tish and her godmother Parton.

Making her sixth appearance as SNL musical guest on the much-anticipated Elon Musk-hosted episode, Cyrus opened with her recent remix of “Without You” by Kid Laroi, who joined her onstage for the performance.

On her second turn, Cyrus and her band delivered a rousing rendition of the title track from Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, which she previously performed as part of her Super Bowl pregame concert:

Cyrus also made a cameo as a Space X astronaut in love with Pete Davidson’s Chad on Mars: