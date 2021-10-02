 Watch Miley Cyrus Crash Megan Thee Stallion's Set at ACL Fest - Rolling Stone
Watch Miley Cyrus Crash Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at Austin City Limits Fest

“Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!,” Cyrus writes of surprise mid-set twerk

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 01, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion @ ACL Festival

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits set Friday, briefly crashing the stage to dance alongside the rapper.

Cyrus, who also headlined Friday night at the festival, shared video of the moment on Instagram, with the singer running up from the side of the stage to join other fans during what appeared to be a mid-set twerking competition.

“Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!,” Cyrus wrote of the moment in the caption. Megan Thee Stallion responded, “Love youuuu.”

After showing a few moves to the Zilker Park crowd and hugging the rapper, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage. (The festival’s cameras also caught Billie Eilish enjoying Megan Thee Stallion’s set, but she did not partake in the dance-off.)

Austin City Limits continues this weekend and next with headliners Billie Eilish and Duran Duran (but not Stevie Nicks, who canceled her performances due to the ongoing Delta variant), as well as Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Polo G and many more.

