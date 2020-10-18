Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ for Save Our Stages Festival

Miley Cyrus delivered a powerful cover of the Cranberries’ “Zombie” during her three-song set from Los Angeles’ famed Whisky A Go-Go as part of the Save Our Stages Festival (#SOSFest), the National Independent Venue Association’s three-day virtual benefit festival in support of independent music venues at risk of closing their doors permanently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer bookended the “Zombie” cover with a spot-on rendition of the Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry” and her own “Midnight Sky.”

Cyrus has been a one-woman cover band in recent months, using virtual live performances as a platform to put her own spin on songs like Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” and Nico’s “These Days” (during her Backyard Sessions), Hall and Oates’ “Maneater” (on The Tonight Show), the Beatles’ “Help!” (for Global Citizen) and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” which she performed live at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and later rereleased as a single.

On Saturday, #SOSFest also presented exclusive sets by Foo Fighters and Phoebe Bridgers at the Troubadour, Brittany Howard at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Roots at New York’s Apollo Theatre and more. Sundays performers include a Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Black Pumas, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.