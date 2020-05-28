 Miley Cyrus Shares COVID-19 Call to Action for Global Citizen Campaign - Rolling Stone
Miley Cyrus Shares COVID-19 Call to Action for Global Citizen Campaign

Cyrus calls for increased testing, treatments, and a vaccine to aid in the pandemic

Miley Cyrus has shared a video message in support of Global Citizen’s latest COVID-19 relief campaign, Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, with a focus on the development of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

“We now have the opportunity to take a stand for equality and health for all,” Cyrus says in the clip. “Because this pandemic has affected our entire world, we need to ensure that everyone everywhere has the solutions for this pandemic: testing, treatments, and a vaccine. Together, people around the globe, across ages, borders, and identities, are calling on governments, businesses, and philanthropists to step up their funding for these critical solutions.”

The Global Citizen campaign was launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will be leading an international pledging summit on June 27th for governments and world leaders to commit to finding solutions for COVID-19. In addition to Cyrus, other celebrities and entertainers participating in this campaign include Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Chris Rock, Coldplay, Dionne Warwick, Femi Kuti, Fher of Maná, Hugh Jackman, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, and Shakira.

In This Article: covid-19, Global Citizen, Miley Cyrus

