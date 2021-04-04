 Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Queen Classics at NCAA Final Four Concert - Rolling Stone
Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Queen Classics at NCAA Final Four Concert

Singer performed “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” along with her own hits to a crowd of frontline workers at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium

Miley Cyrus covered a pair of Queen classics alongside her own hits as part of her Saturday concert at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, where the singer performed between NCAA men’s basketball Final Four games.

After Cyrus’ stroll to the stage was soundtracked by a medley of Queen hits, the singer and her band delivered renditions of “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

In addition to her own “We Can’t Stop,” “Edge of Midnight” and “Wrecking Ball,” Cyrus also performed her now-standard rendition of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” before closing out the mini-concert with a take on the Guess Who’s “American Woman.”

Like Cyrus’ guests-and-covers-happy Super Bowl Sunday performance outside Tampa Bay, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium in February, the singer once again played in front of a crowd of frontline workers who had received their Covid-19 vaccinations; Cyrus also recently paid tribute to healthcare workers in her “Angels Like You” video.

