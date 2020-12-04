 Miley Cyrus Covers Hole Classic 'Doll Parts' on 'Howard Stern: Watch - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Miley Cyrus, Photographed by Brad Elterman
Home Music Music News

Miley Cyrus Belts Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

The Live Through This classic slots perfectly into the singer’s growing repertoire of covers

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Miley Cyrus added a new cover to her repertoire, performing Hole’s “Doll Parts” during an episode of The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, December 2nd.

While Cyrus said she and her band had only worked out the cover the day before, the performance of the Live Through This classic was pristine, as Cyrus steadily built to the mighty howl she unleashed as she repeated the closing refrain, “And someday, you will ache like I ache.”

Cyrus has shared an array of excellent covers throughout the promotional cycle for her new album, Plastic Hearts. Her previous selections include Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the Cranberries “Zombie,” the Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” Hall and Oates’ “Maneater,” and the Beatles’ “Help.” Cyrus included her renditions of “Heart of Glass” and “Zombie” as bonus tracks on Plastic Hearts, as well.

Cyrus appears on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone, where she discusses Plastic Hearts, embracing rock on the album, and more. In terms of the sound of her new record, Cyrus admitted making a rock album wasn’t part of some grand plan, but a natural extension of where she found herself musically and personally.

“I could say I fucking planned it and I’m a strategic fucking genius, but I wish I was this strategic,” she said. “I don’t ever know what kind of record I’m trying to make when I start making it. And then because of how my lifestyle [is] and where I am in my life, it always fits and works because it’s just honest. I fucking grew up listening to country music; we’re storytellers. Every record is storytelling.”

 

In This Article: Hole, Miley Cyrus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.