Miley Cyrus Belts Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Miley Cyrus added a new cover to her repertoire, performing Hole’s “Doll Parts” during an episode of The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, December 2nd.

While Cyrus said she and her band had only worked out the cover the day before, the performance of the Live Through This classic was pristine, as Cyrus steadily built to the mighty howl she unleashed as she repeated the closing refrain, “And someday, you will ache like I ache.”

Cyrus has shared an array of excellent covers throughout the promotional cycle for her new album, Plastic Hearts. Her previous selections include Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the Cranberries “Zombie,” the Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” Hall and Oates’ “Maneater,” and the Beatles’ “Help.” Cyrus included her renditions of “Heart of Glass” and “Zombie” as bonus tracks on Plastic Hearts, as well.

Cyrus appears on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone, where she discusses Plastic Hearts, embracing rock on the album, and more. In terms of the sound of her new record, Cyrus admitted making a rock album wasn’t part of some grand plan, but a natural extension of where she found herself musically and personally.

“I could say I fucking planned it and I’m a strategic fucking genius, but I wish I was this strategic,” she said. “I don’t ever know what kind of record I’m trying to make when I start making it. And then because of how my lifestyle [is] and where I am in my life, it always fits and works because it’s just honest. I fucking grew up listening to country music; we’re storytellers. Every record is storytelling.”