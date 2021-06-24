Miley Cyrus Performs Cher’s ‘Believe’ for Pride Special

Miley Cyrus covers Cher’s signature anthem “Believe” in a new clip from her upcoming Pride special Stand By You. The event was recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and airs exclusively on Peacock Friday, June 25th.

In the clip above, Cyrus opens the song with a joyous “Happy Pride, everybody!” before bringing out her drag queen friends – Kylie Sonique Love, Venus Ann Serena, Iris Lefluer, Raquel Rea Heart, Sapphire Mylan, and Jaidynn Diore Fierce – to help her out. The performers, all dressed for different eras of Cher’s career, dance in a line onstage and lead the crowd through the iconic “Believe” chorus.

Along with the “Believe” number, Stand By You features Cyrus’s performances of other beloved Pride anthems including Pat Benatar’s “We Belong,” ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and the Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You” along with her own hits like “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.” The all-country musical guest list for the special includes Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Orville Peck.



Cyrus released the album Plastic Hearts in 2020, which took her in a decidedly more rock direction than her past albums. It included the single “Midnight Sky” and the Dua Lipa collaboration “Prisoner.”