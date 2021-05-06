Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton Lead 2021 Summerfest Lineup

Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton, and the Jonas Brothers are among the artists that will headline gigs during Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Summerfest, now scheduled to take place this September.

Luke Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, and Zac Brown Band are also among the headliners for the nine-day fest — set for the weekends of September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 — with Run the Jewels, Wilco, ZZ Top, Pixies, Rise Against, Black Pumas, Diplo, and hundreds more to perform during the festival.

Five more headliners will also be announced in the coming weeks, organizers announced Thursday.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, said in a statement. “From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

Tickets for the fest are available to purchase now. Summerfest typically takes place during the summer months of June and July but has been pushed back this year to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which also forced the cancellation of the 2020 fest.