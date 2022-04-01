 Miley Cyrus Catches Covid: 'Definitely Worth It' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Turns Out Herschel Walker, Who Questioned How Evolution Is Possible, Repeatedly Lied About His Academic Record
Home Music Music News

Miley Cyrus Catches Covid After South America Tour: ‘Definitely Worth It’

Cyrus said she’s “feeling fine” but will have to miss a performance at Sunday’s Janie’s Fund event

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miley Cyrus performs at the TikTok Tailgate concert for local medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)Miley Cyrus performs at the TikTok Tailgate concert for local medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Miley Cyrus performs at the TikTok Tailgate concert for medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Doug Benc/AP

There won’t be any “Hoedown Showdowns” with Miley Cyrus for a while. On Friday, the singer — who recently returned to the United States following several headlining appearances at music festivals across South America — shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Cyrus tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

During her stops in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, Cyrus was seen meeting with fans backstage and getting close to packed crowds as she performed throwbacks such as “Wrecking Ball” and “Party in the U.S.A” alongside tracks from her latest album, Plastic Hearts.

Related Stories

Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever New Live Album 'Attention: Miley Live'
Iceland Airwaves Announces 2022 Return With Metronomy, Arlo Parks

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

Due to her diagnosis, Cyrus said she will no longer perform at the Janie’s Fund Grammys watch party on Sunday, which aims to help “take care of abused and neglected girls.”

“[It] sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler,” Cyrus tweeted. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

Cyrus has been open about getting vaccinated. Following the Super Bowl in 2021, she penned a letter to fans where she wrote, “Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

During her South America stint, Cyrus’ plane was struck by lightning while attempting to land in Paraguay, where she was scheduled to headline the Asunciónico festival. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.” The festival was later canceled entirely due to inclement weather.

In This Article: Covid, Miley Cyrus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.