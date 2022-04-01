Miley Cyrus Catches Covid After South America Tour: ‘Definitely Worth It’

There won’t be any “Hoedown Showdowns” with Miley Cyrus for a while. On Friday, the singer — who recently returned to the United States following several headlining appearances at music festivals across South America — shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Cyrus tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

During her stops in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, Cyrus was seen meeting with fans backstage and getting close to packed crowds as she performed throwbacks such as “Wrecking Ball” and “Party in the U.S.A” alongside tracks from her latest album, Plastic Hearts.

Due to her diagnosis, Cyrus said she will no longer perform at the Janie’s Fund Grammys watch party on Sunday, which aims to help “take care of abused and neglected girls.”

“[It] sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler,” Cyrus tweeted. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

Cyrus has been open about getting vaccinated. Following the Super Bowl in 2021, she penned a letter to fans where she wrote, “Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

During her South America stint, Cyrus’ plane was struck by lightning while attempting to land in Paraguay, where she was scheduled to headline the Asunciónico festival. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.” The festival was later canceled entirely due to inclement weather.