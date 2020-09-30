 Miley Cyrus Releases Live, Raucous 'Heart of Glass' Cover - Rolling Stone
Miley Cyrus Releases Raucous Live Cover of ‘Heart of Glass’

Singer turned Blondie’s disco hit into a rock & roll dream at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

After her iHeartRadio Music Festival cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” went viral last week, Miley Cyrus has dropped it on streaming services.

This year’s iHeartRadio Festival took place virtually, with Cyrus joining BTS, Coldplay and Migos for the two-day event. Her cover of “Heart of Glass” transformed Blondie’s disco hit into a raspy, rockin’, Joan Jett-inspired rock & roll dream with Cyrus belting over a live band.

Following the release of her new single “Midnight Sky,” Cyrus has been tackling a series of classic rock and more current pop covers and making them her own. On The Tonight Show, she delivered a version of Hall & Oates’ “Maneater,” and when she popped into BBC’s Live Lounge, Cyrus took on Billie Eilish’s latest single “My Future.”

